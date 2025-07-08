TSA ending policy requiring passengers to remove shoes at security checkpoints

ATLANTA — Soon, you’ll no longer have to remove your shoes when going through airport security checkpoints at many major airports across the country.

ABC News reports that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is phasing out the policy after nearly 20 years.

An unexpected memo distributed to TSA officers across the country last week said the new police allows all passengers to keep their shoes on in all screening lanes at many airports across the country starting Sunday.

The policy will soon be rolled out at all US airports, according to the memo.

Until the change, the only passengers who could keep their shoes on in most cases were those enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program.

The memo says passengers who trigger the alarm at security checkpoints will be required to take their shoes off for additional screening.

The policy to remove shoes began in 2006, five years after Richard Reid tried to blow up an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami with explosives in his shoes.

His attempt failed and he was held down by fellow passengers and the flight crew.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the TSA for a comment.

