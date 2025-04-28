Trump’s first 100 days: White House praises president’s accomplishments as polls show concern

ATLANTA — This week marks the end of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

While his administration is touting what it says are his successes, new polling numbers suggest Americans are worried.

The trump administration insists it’s done a great job over these first 100 days, from tariffs to the economy to border security.

Democrats are calling these 100 days a chaotic mess.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was the only Atlanta reporter invited to the White House on Monday, where Trump administration officials lined up some of the president’s biggest supporters to talk about his successes.

One of those people included was Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“President Trump is doing a great job,” Greene said. We’ve got inflation coming down 2.4%. Energy costs are coming down 20%. Eggs are down 59%.”

But new polling shows Americans aren’t pleased with Trump’s job performance

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows Trump’s approval rating at 39%, the lowest after 100 days since 1945.

That same poll shows 73% of Americans worry that Trump’s economic policies are leading the country into recession.

National Institute of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya was also at the White House on Monday and defended the huge job cuts at Atlanta’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, claiming the institution lost the public’s trust during the pandemic.

“It has to figure out a way to restore the public trust and I think restructuring the CDC is part of that,” he told Elliot.

Georgia Democrats like Sen. Jon Ossoff have a different take on Trump’s first 100 days.

“The war on the CDC is so foolish, so short-sighted,” Ossoff said.

At his Marietta town hall on Friday, Ossoff insisted Trump has committed impeachable offenses, including openly defying a federal court order.

“My view is that the American people have no interest in this new experiment in monarchy that this president is trying to impose,” Ossoff said. “This country was founded on a rejection of kings.”

He insists Trump’s first 100 days were awful.

“He’s using fear and intimidation and coercion in a campaign of vengeance unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the history of the republic,” Ossiff said.

Ossoff is running for reelection next year. There’s talk that Greene may be a candidate against him.

Elliot asked her about it on Monday. She said, “All options are open.”

