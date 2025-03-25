Train derailment has part of Fayette County road closed as crews clean up

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County Fire and EMS says that a train derailed in Fayette County on Tuesday.
The Fayette County fire chief said six box cars derailed along Tyrone Road just after 4 p.m. and part of that road is blocked at the rail line.
Fayette Fire said no one was injured, and there were no leaks of the box car contents.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High-level officials at Atlanta-based CDC announce departure
- Northwest GA pair accused of trying to meet 14-year-old girl for sex
- Man places cardboard trap inside USPS blue box to steal $96,000 in checks
CSX is on the scene working to upright the boxcars that have tipped. A spokesperson for the company said there was no threat to the surrounding community, and they are investigating what caused the derailment.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News for the latest on this developing story.
©2025 Cox Media Group