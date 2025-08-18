I-75/85 SB lanes reopening after serious crash

Traffic is starting to move again after a serious crash shut down the downtown connector Monday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first told you about the crash on I-75/85 southbound at Langford Pkwy just before 5:19 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Atlanta police and fire worked for an hour to clear the crash. Traffic Tracker 2 showed lanes start to reopen around 6:15 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on possible injuries.

