This unique food item will be sold at the next Falcons, United games. Only 100 orders are available

ATLANTA — Only 100 orders of a unique food item will be available for the next two games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s called the “Rack O Rib Volcano.” The dish is a full rack of St. Louis-style ribs stuffed with macaroni and cheese surrounded by potato chips.

Only available at Molly B’s restaurant located inside the stadium, the ribs will be served over a plate that looks like the outside of the stadium.

The restaurant will have the dish for the Falcons game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and Atlanta United’s playoff game vs. the Columbus Crew on Tuesday. Just 50 dishes will be available for each game outside section 134.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium confirmed the “Rack O Rib Volcano” will cost $34.

