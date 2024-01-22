‘This man resembles Daddy, tho.’ Dr. Bernice King posts funny response to MLK lookalike Ravens fan

BALTIMORE — The family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is particular about what images of the civil rights icon can and cannot be used. But one NFL fan appears to have gotten the stamp of approval from MLK’s daughter here in Atlanta.

During the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans divisional round on Saturday, X user “Flock Enthusiast” posted a photo of a Ravens fan in the stands who had a striking resemblance to MLK Jr.

The initial photo has been viewed nearly 10 million times since Saturday night. One of those views includes Dr. Bernice King, who responded in a hilarious way.

“Hmm (laughing emoji),” Dr. Bernice King posted. “I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho.”

I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BM8ZrrIZQ9 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 21, 2024

Ravens fans did in fact witness quite the game from Lamar Jackson as the original caption implied.

The Ravens quarterback became the first quarterback since 1948 to record at least two touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns, 100 rushing yards and a 100 passer rating in the same game, according to the Associated Press.

Baltimore will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

