This is what you need to know when a boil water advisory is issued

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — A boiled water advisory has been issued for a large part of Atlanta after a water main broke at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive.

A spokesperson from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the break was a 48-inch transmission line that directly connected to the city’s water treatment plant. A second, 32-inch main has also broken.

When a boil water advisory is issued, there are certain things that you need to do so you don’t get sick.

  • Drink bottled water if possible.
  • Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water.
  • Use boiled of bottled water when mixing with baby formula.
  • Laundry can be done as usual, but dishwashers need to be on the hot setting.
  • You can flush your toilets normally.
  • Do not use tap water for hand washing.
  • Use hand sanitizer, bottled water or water that has been boiled 1-3 minutes. Be sure boiled water has been cooled before use.
  • Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers or ice makers.
  • Do not brush your teeth with tap water.
  • Do not swallow and water while bathing or showering.
  • Do not feed your pets tap water.
  • Do not rely on water filters because they do not typically remove bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water if you have open wounds, blisters, sores, have a weakened immune system or a chronic illness. Instead use boiled cooled water, or bottled water for bathing, skin cleansing and shaving.

