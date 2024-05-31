This is what you need to know when a boil water advisory is issued

ATLANTA — A boiled water advisory has been issued for a large part of Atlanta after a water main broke at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive.

A spokesperson from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the break was a 48-inch transmission line that directly connected to the city’s water treatment plant. A second, 32-inch main has also broken.

When a boil water advisory is issued, there are certain things that you need to do so you don’t get sick.

Drink bottled water if possible.

Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water.

Use boiled of bottled water when mixing with baby formula.

Laundry can be done as usual, but dishwashers need to be on the hot setting.

You can flush your toilets normally.

Do not use tap water for hand washing.

Use hand sanitizer, bottled water or water that has been boiled 1-3 minutes. Be sure boiled water has been cooled before use.

Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers or ice makers.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water.

Do not swallow and water while bathing or showering.

Do not feed your pets tap water.

Do not rely on water filters because they do not typically remove bacteria.

Do not use tap water if you have open wounds, blisters, sores, have a weakened immune system or a chronic illness. Instead use boiled cooled water, or bottled water for bathing, skin cleansing and shaving.

