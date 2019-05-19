This is the best sandwich in Georgia, according to one magazine

ATLANTA - The sandwich is the greatest thing since sliced bread, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Putting meat and cheese and veggies and sauces on that sliced bread creates a meal you can eat anywhere, with no utensils needed.
There is a combination of all the above out there no matter your taste, but some sandwich artists outshines the others.
To determine the best in each state, People.com teamed with online restaurant guide The Infatuation, using expert reviews and recommendations from writers and editors, and independent diner feedback. People said it paid close attention to restaurants that served regionally inspired dishes and used locally sourced ingredients.
The selections for each state and the District of Columbia couldn’t be more diverse. California’s Wax Paper, for example, serves the Larry Mantle: a bologna and salami sandwich with red onion, pickled peppers, lettuce, pecorino pepato cheese, spicy aioli and oregano vinaigrette on a sesame roll. But in North Dakota, BernBaum’s Nordic lamb meatloaf sandwich stuffed with lingonberries and pickled onions on focaccia bread took top honors.
Lucky for us, the top sandwich in Georgia can be found on Howell Mill Road. People and The Infatuation chose Zunzi’s as the place to go, recommending the Conquistador, made with baked chicken, lettuce, tomato and Zunzi’s secret signature sauce.
As The Infatuation’s Sarah Bailey put it: “It’s exactly what you want for lunch when the last three days have been a blur of turkey and swiss. Get one to go, or stay and hang out on their patio with a craft soda.”
Zunzi’s South African-inspired sandwich shop had been a staple in Savannah for years before making its debut in Atlanta last year at 1971 Howell Mill Road.
Founded by Gabriella and Johnny DeBeer in 2005, Zunzi’s often has lines around the block at its location on East York Street in Savannah. Zunzi’s was purchased from the DeBeers in 2014 by Chris Smith, John Hooff Sr. and John Hooff Jr. Check out the Atlanta menu here.
This story was written by Nancy Clanton for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
