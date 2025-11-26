This Georgia military base could soon produce nuclear energy

ATLANTA — A Georgia military site may soon become a hub for nuclear energy.

Fort Benning in the western corner of our state is among nine installations the U.S. Department of the Army is considering for the future home of a micro-reactor power plant.

It’s all part of the Janus Program, an initiative to set up power sources less vulnerable to disruptions than the traditional grid.

“Through the use of the Army’s unique nuclear regulatory authorities, we are deploying a resilient, secure, and reliable energy supply for critical defense operations and in support of the most lethal land-based fighting force in the world,” said Jordan Gillis, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.

The rollout of the program will happen in stages as the Army “ensures safe, efficient implementation.”

A specific timeline of the project will be announced at a future date.

