Think you have what it takes to become the Freeze? Here’s your chance

ATLANTA — Have you ever thought you could “Beat the Freeze at an Atlanta Braves game? Well, the team is giving you the chance to not just beat the Freeze, but become him.

The Atlanta Braves are hiring for a unique position requiring energy and athleticism.

The Mascot Sprinter performs as RaceTrac’s “The Freeze” at certain home games. The role has been in place since the Braves moved to Truist Park in 2017.

Some of the qualifications for the role include: physical fitness and ability to endure conditions including extremely high and low temperatures; running ability; previous mascot or athletic experience preferred; and have the ability to be comfortable in front of large crowds.

They also want a candidate who has confidence and charisma, good verbal and non-verbal skills and general baseball knowledge.

The candidate must be available to work weekends, weekdays and some holidays

In-person auditions for the role are required and will be held on March 13. To apply, click here.

