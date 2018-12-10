Thieves smash into truck, steal nearly $50K worth of film equipment

ATLANTA - Police are looking for two thieves who smashed their way into a truck and stole nearly $50,000 worth of equipment used on movies and TV shows shot in Atlanta.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to the victim's wife, who is offering a $5,000 reward to get the equipment back.
“It makes me sick every time I think about it. It’s just devastating for our family to have this loss,” said Sarah McCrary.
TRENDING STORIES:
McCrary said her husband Steven, the father of their three young children, is an independent contractor who was getting ready for a shoot in northwest Atlanta when the burglars struck during the day.
“My husband has worked so hard to be able to have this equipment, which he uses on a daily basis,” McCrary said.
The stolen items range from monitors to audio equipment. According to McCrary, the average person wouldn't know how to operate them unless they work in the business.
On Sunday night, Seiden returned to the film studio parking lot where he found pieces of shattered glass.
McCrary hopes someone will come forward and help police identify these burglars before they strike again.
“If someone can return the equipment, they can be completely anonymous about it. We are willing to offer a $5,000 reward," she said.
McCrary believes the two thieves drove off in a silver 2018 Toyota Camry.
If you have an information, you are asked to call Atlanta police at 404-614-6544.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}