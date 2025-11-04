These metro Atlanta restaurants are keeping their MICHELIN Stars

ATLANTA — Trying to figure out what to have for dinner? Several Atlanta restaurants are keeping their status as some of the best in the world.

Eight restaurants in the metro Atlanta area are keeping the MICHELIN Stars previously awarded to them.

A ninth restaurant does not still have a Star, but remains among the dozens of others restaurants that MICHELIN recommends.

Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty, Mujō, O by Brush, Omakase Table and Spring all received a Star.

Staplehouse received a Star in 2024, but is no longer listed among those with the distinction.

The MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering “outstanding cooking.” Restaurants are critiqued on “the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.”

All of the Atlanta restaurants that received a MICHELIN Star received just one, which signifies “restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.”

A total of 11 restaurants in the area achieved Bib Gourmand status, which signifies “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.”

Those restaurants include: Antico Pizza Napoletana, Arepa Mia, Bomb Biscuit Co., The Busy Bee, Estrellita, Fishmonger, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Heirloom Market BBQ, Little Bear, Superica and Whoopsie’s.

MICHELIN listed another 39 restaurants, including Staplehouse, as recommendations. Click here to see the full list.

