These are the best places to cry around Atlanta on ‘Singles Awareness Day’

ATLANTA — Are you single and not in the mood to mingle? Are you feeling down about not having a date on Valentine’s Day?

For the people who feel a little lonely on the Day of Love, or just unlucky in love, Valentine’s Day has become “Singles Awareness Day.”

Valentine’s Day can be rough for those who have been looking for love in all the wrong places.

If you’re down and just need to let out a few tears, Axios Atlanta has put out the best places to cry in Atlanta.

The top of their list is Piedmont Park. Visit the many benches around Lake Clara Meer and just let it out. No one will judge you. And when you’re feeling better, you at least have a beautiful view of the midtown skyline to look at.

Not to sound too morbid, but Oakland Cemetery was another location on their list. Beyond the obvious reason behind this location, there are plenty of benches and shaded areas to drop some tears. While you’re there you can visit Margaret Mitchell, Kenny Rogers, Bobby Jones and pay your respects to past mayors Maynard Jackson and Sam Massell.

A unique choice on Axios’ list is the Atlanta Streetcar. Anyone who has followed the news about the streetcar generally is ever hardly full. So take a ride and give yourself the time to get composed and step off refreshed and ready to face the world.

