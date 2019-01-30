The field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is ready for the Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Tuesday was the last day the NFL allowed outsiders access to the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as crews prepare it for Super Bowl LIII.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with NFL Field Director Ed Mangan on Tuesday and asked him whether the roof will be open at the stadium for the big game Sunday. Mangan said it depends on the weather.
“We covered both outdoor facilities for the rain. We uncovered them today and the weather looks good so far,” Mangan said.
Rain, sleet, snow or sunshine, NFL officials have everything inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium ready for Sunday’s big game.
Mangan told Fernandes that the field at Mercedes-Benz is different than most indoor fields because the field is constantly being altered for different sports events.
“This one being a soccer field and a football field, nothing can be permanent,” Mangan said.
Mangan said he uses a water-based latex paint to make things easier for whatever is coming up next.
The players for the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots have not set foot on the field yet, but they will starting Wednesday.
“First players come in Wednesday, tomorrow, and kickers come in for practice,” Mangan said.
Mangan said prepping for the game in Atlanta has been a unique experience.
“What’s different about Atlanta?” Fernandes asked Mangan.
“Each city has its own atmosphere and intricacies getting in and out and it's already its own city before we come in. The NFL just adds to it,” Mangan said.
