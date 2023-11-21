Thanksgiving half marathon in Atlanta sees highest number of participants since before COVID-19

ATLANTA — The Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon Events will have the largest number of participants since before the pandemic, according to Atlanta Track Club officials.

The annual race will feature thousands of runners and walkers, who will participate in everything from a half marathon, 5K, Mile, and Dash.

The race will start in Summerhill near Center Parc Stadium, the former home of the Atlanta Braves and current home of Georgia State Panthers.

Beginning near the Olympic Ring on Hank Aaron Drive, the half marathon goes through downtown, midtown, Piedmont Park, Edgewood and more before making its way back to Summerhill.

The half-marathon is the final race of the Triple Peach Race Series, which is for runners who completed the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and PNC Atlanta 10 Miler this year.

For more information about the Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon Events, you can click here.

