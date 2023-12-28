Teenager shot during fight in southwest Atlanta, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured.

Atlanta police said on Wednesday at 7:22 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot near Cascade Road SW.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim had been in a fight with someone he knew that escalated to gunfire.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.

