SweetWater 420 Fest releases lineup for 2025 event

ATLANTA — SweetWater 420 Fest has announced its lineup for 2025.

Artists on the lineup include Cypress Hill, Marcus King and the Revivalists, among others.

The festival will be held next year at Pullman Yards from April 18-20.

Last year, the festival was made general admission tickets free with a $10 donation a few weeks prior to the event after several headlining bands were dropped from the lineup.

Organizers said the decision stemmed from a plan to trim three festival stages down to one, which left less room for performers.

General admission tickets start at $60 for a single day before fees. You can also purchase a full weekend general admission ticket for $165 before fees.

If you are interested in tickets, click here.

