Suspects posing as city water employees on the run; Here is how you can identify a DWM ‘imposter’

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for several individuals who they say posed as City Water employees.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday around 7:12 p.m. that officers received reports of a suspicious person at a home on Doncaster Drive in northeast Atlanta.

According to the investigation, the suspects were posing as Atlanta Department of Watershed Management employees.

After searching the area, officers were unable to find the suspects.

No further information was released regarding the investigation.

“The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM) will never send employees or representatives to a home or business to collect a past-due bill. All DWM employees carry City-issued ID badges,” a spokesperson with DWM told Channel 2 Action News. “Additionally, field employees wear uniforms, drive department vehicles that prominently display the DWM and/or City logos, and are instructed not to engage customers as it relates to discussing and/or negotiating any type of settlement for any past-due bill.”

DWM officials advise residents that if someone claims to be a DWM employee claiming to collect a past-due bill, they should ask to see a city-issued ID badge and never allow anyone to enter their home.

“Regarding notifying customers about delinquent accounts, DWM employee(s) will leave a pending disconnection door hanger at the property,” DWM officials said. “A dedicated phone number to our customer service call center is provided on the door hanger, and a representative will assist customers in bringing their accounts current to avoid disconnection.”

Anyone with questions regarding their bill or water can call 404-546-0311 or visit a DWM office at 72 Marietta Street NW or 55 Trinity Avenue.

