Suspect sought in Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a homicide.

The deadly shooting took place just before midnight on Nov. 23 at 1683 Lakewood Ave. SE.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at about 11:53 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

APD provided a photo of one of the suspects.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta or the department directly.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

