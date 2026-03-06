Suspect in custody in brutal killing, abuse of dogs at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Fulton County police arrested a man suspected in the killing and abuse of two dogs at an Atlantic Station parking deck.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden obtained the arrest affidavit for Dorie Trimez Wilson, who faces two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and other charges.

According to police, Wilson “intentionally and maliciously” caused the strangling deaths of the dogs on July 22.

The dogs also showed signs of other abuse. Police previously told Seiden it was one of the most disturbing animal cruelty cases they’ve ever investigated.

They were discovered in the parking garage by a man when he showed up to clean.

Investigators thanked the community for their assistance in identifying Wilson as the suspect.

Cameras captured the man in the area walking toward the garage with the dogs and back without them.

Wilson is being held in the Fulton County Jail with no bond.

Police said he has an extensive criminal history dating back nearly 30 years. He was taken into custody by Fulton County Police on Feb. 6 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a separate case.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a third case for possession with intent to distribute controlled substance and possession of schedule I controlled substance.

