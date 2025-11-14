Surveillance video was key to conviction for man was shot, killed on MARTA train

ATLANTA — A fatal shooting on a MARTA train on May 9, 2024, resulted in the death of Jah-Maahlik Marcano and a 30-year sentence for Dontravious Baity, who entered a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter.

The incident occurred during rush hour between the Vine City and CNN Center stations, following an argument between Baity and Marcano.

MARTA surveillance video was crucial in building the case against Baity, who was seen smoking on the train before the altercation.

The video showed Baity and Marcano seem to be exchanging words about something.

Later in the video, Baity stands up, reaching toward the front pocket of his hoodie, which contained a gun, and he walks toward Marcano, then sits down.

Baity then stands up again and approaches Marcano. Words were exchanged, then Baity had a gun in his hand, and a struggle ensued during which Baity shot Marcano twice.

“It’s what we see so often that conflicts are ended with gunfire and the loss of life,” said District Attorney Fani Willis.

“In a matter of two minutes, two families’ lives are forever altered,” Prosecutor Nalda Charles said.

Charles explained that the plea deal was the best option due to the long sentence and the complexity of the case, which included claims that Marcano had a knife.

However, only one knife could be tied to Marcano, and neither was open when found.

MARTA Police Detective Brett Steidle was credited with effectively investigating the case and tracking down Baity, who was arrested by DeKalb County Police.

A family member of Baity played a key role in identifying him.

Liz Brache, the victim’s mother, expressed her devastation.

“I’m never going to hear my son’s voice again. He’d always call me every day,” Brache said.

A spokesman said in a statement, “The Fulton County Public Defender’s Office represented Mr. Baity and, in consultation with him, entered a negotiated plea. We will continue to fight for him as he navigates the post-plea process.”

