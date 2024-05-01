‘Superheroes’ at Atlanta Public Schools tackling mental health crisis

ATLANTA — Chandler Barron, 8, says he has some friends who need help, and he and his alter ego are on the job.

The Sarah Smith Elementary School third grader, also known as Spider-Man, produced a music video called, ‘You’re a Sunflower.’

“I just watch him on TV swinging around and saving people,” Barron said.

“You want to save people?” asked Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

“Yes,” Barron said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s part of an initiative sponsored by Atlanta Public Schools to address what is being called a mental health crisis.

Students were asked if they were superheroes, and how they would use their superpowers to help kids who are going through a rough time.

“Families and children have been going through a lot,” Principal Dwight Hutson said.

Hutson says the pandemic, families that lost loved ones because of it, and so many struggling financially are all contributing factors. The school system came up with a way for children to encourage each other, and to get their parents involved too.

“We were just going over stuff that happened to him at school and to his classmates. Things that bothered him,” Barron’s mom Josie said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chandler’s music video was voted the best among APS elementary schools, and on Wednesday he received a standing ovation at school after learning he won. Now he wants his friends to watch it.

“Oh my gosh! Oh! They’ll be like that,” Barron said. “You’re proud of it?” asked Petersen. “Yes.”

Next week, APS is hosting a virtual Mental Health Fair.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of man killed by ex-Woodstock police officer respond to bond approval

©2023 Cox Media Group