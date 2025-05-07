Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday ahead of long stretch of unsettled weather

ATLANTA — We are in for a stretch that will include periods of rain starting today, and Thursday also brings the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms will start popping late in the afternoon into the evening.

“The greatest risk is in far North Georgia, the North Georgia mountains, and points to the north. We do have a threat, a little bit low, across the metro,” Nitz said.

The risks with the stronger storms that develop are damaging winds and hail.

Going into our Mother’s Day weekend, the rain sticks around.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said you will want to keep the umbrella handy.

“A cold front moves in Thursday night, and that’s going to trigger more rain. Some of that rain could be heavy at times,” Deon said.

Deon said many areas could see half-an-inch to an inch of rain, and even some localized areas seeing two inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

Deon said the heaviest rain will stay south of the Atlanta metro.

