From ‘Stranger Things’ to ‘Will Trent:’ Georgia staying destination for film, TV, state says

ATLANTA — Georgia continues to be a major hub for television and episodic productions, with over 550 projects filmed in the state over the past three years, according to officials.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development says popular shows like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ choosing Georgia as their filming locations helps build up the state’s reputation as a go-to destination for the film and television industry.

Henry “Hank” Jones, a co-executive producer on ‘Will Trent,’ praised the local crews in Georgia, saying, “There’s a lot of high-quality crew members here, people who are just at the top of their game.”

“While current filming activity is confronting increased costs and tighter budgets, Georgia remains a top location of choice for film. Our world-class facilities, diverse locations, and deep talent pool not only benefit production companies but drive opportunity in Georgia’s hospitality, construction, and transportation industries, to name just a few,” Lee Thomas, Director of the Georgia Film Office, highlighted Georgia’s appeal, said in a statement.

Thomas said the state’s world-class facilities, diverse filming locations and talent pool are a big draw for production companies, but also help create opportunities for other Georgia businesses like hospitality, construction and transportation, among others.

The film and television industry has expanded in Georgia successfully due to a combination of factors, including a stable Film Tax Credit, a well-trained local workforce, and a supportive business environment. state officials said.

This includes the Georgia Film Academy program, which collaborates with over 30 colleges and universities, as well as K-12 school districts, to provide pathways into the industry for students across the state.

The Georgia Film Office reported that film and television productions spent a combined $2.3 billion in the state during fiscal year 2025, alone.

The ‘Camera Ready’ program’s network of county liaisons also helps productions find locations and navigate local permitting processes to get production in motion.

Communities across Georgia benefit from the film industry through job creation, increased tourism, and local business opportunities.

As Georgia continues to attract major productions, the state’s film and television industry remains a vital part of its economy, offering significant opportunities for growth and development.

“Georgia is welcoming productions of every size as the industry evolves and continues to work with television series’ like ‘Will Trent’ and ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season after season,” Thomas said.

