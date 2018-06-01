0 Storms leave downed trees and power lines across metro

ATLANTA - Severe storms across the metro Friday afternoon brought down trees and left thousands of people in the dark. Now, cleanup is underway in several neighborhoods that were hit hard by the storms.

In the heart of Buckhead, a massive tree sliced through a home along Woodley Drive near Howell Mill Road.

In the heart of Buckhead, a tree sliced through a home along Woodley Drive near Howell Mill Road.

There are no reports of injuries at the home, but it is clear that the home sustained extensive damage.

Along Deering Road Northeast, a large tree fell during rush hour and landed on a driver’s car.

“I saw it falling as soon as it happened and there was nothing I could do other than just take the hit,” the driver said. “It shattered the windshield. It was a crazy noise. Couldn’t see anything.”

Everyone ok after tree comes down Deering and Groveland #stormwatchon2 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7p8mkFY7ms — Laura Reed (@wsblreed) June 1, 2018

The driver said he was OK but his car sustained extensive damage.

Deering Road is a popular cut-through for commuters in midtown and Buckhead to get to Interstate 75.

[PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across Georgia]

The tree covered at least half of the road, backing up traffic in the area. Emergency workers quickly got to work to clear the tree and get the road back open to traffic.

One of the hardest-hit areas from Friday’s storms was in Gwinnett County in the city of Lilburn.

A large tree fell across Bruce Way, and Channel 2’s Tony Thomas said police, fire and tree crews showed up and just roped off the scene.

They told Thomas there was extensive damage across the area and they would have to come back to the location to clean up the tree.

The tree also took down power lines. A woman told Thomas she had to abandon her car several blocks away because she couldn’t get home.

“I’ve been on Five Forks-Trickum for an hour and a half. There are cops that are on subdivisions that are blocked. You can’t even walk into them. There are that many trees down,” resident Leslie Brown said.

Gwinnett police and fire officials said there are no known serious injuries to anyone.

