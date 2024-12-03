Spelman student awarded scholarship in memory of Secoriea Turner, 8-year-old killed in 2020 protests

ATLANTA — After years of working to establish a scholarship in memory of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, a Spelman student is the first recipient.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was there when Spelman College sophomore Blair Moore met the 8-year-old girl’s parents for the first time.

Secoriea Turner was killed when two men opened fire on their car during a weeks-long protest outside an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police.

The family’s lawyers and the Black Woman’s and Black Man’s Lab raised $10,000 to fund the Secoriea Turner Social Justice Scholarship, which was presented to Moore, an English major and member of social justice programs at Spelman.

“It’s exciting that someone like Blair can carry on her legacy,” Secoriea Turner’s mom, Charmaine Turner, said. “We are just very grateful.”

“It’s a blessing on both ends, excited for this young lady to stay focused on her goals and keep Secoriea in the mix,” father Secoriey Turner said.

Organizers are still raising money to add to the scholarship with a goal of reaching $50,000.

