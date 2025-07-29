Some Georgia businesses say tariffs lead to more success, but others keep struggling

ATLANTA — Tariffs on foreign goods are impacting every Georgia business differently. Some say they are benefiting from increased demand for American-made products, while others face uncertainty.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna learned that while companies like Highland Forge have seen a 40% growth due to stable pricing, others, like Vertical Activewear, are experiencing increased inquiries but not necessarily more orders.

“Our business has grown about 40% year to date,” said Ford Kenzie, co-owner of Highland Forge.

“We saw more and more people reach out to us regarding whether we can manufacture those goods,” said Tia Robinson, owner of Vertical Activewear.

Highland Forge, located in Atlanta, manufactures products such as curtain rods using materials sourced entirely from domestic suppliers. This strategy has allowed them to maintain stable prices despite tariffs affecting competitors.

Kenzie noted that the company has hired more employees to keep up with increased demand.

Vertical Activewear, which uses American products to create sustainable clothing, has seen a 140% increase in inquiries since the announcement of tariffs.

However, Robinson mentioned that many large buyers are hesitant to place orders due to uncertainty in the market. She expressed that businesses are still waiting to see the true impact of tariffs on their bottom line.

Highland Forge says they are benefiting from tariffs on things like steel and aluminum that have been around for some time.

But the varying nature of tariffs on clothing can lead to a little more uncertainty in the industry.

