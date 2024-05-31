Some Dream fans upset Aces tickets taken back with little notice. Team says it was system error

COLLEGE PARK. Ga. — A portion of Atlanta Dream fans say they had their tickets to tonight’s game against the Las Vegas Aces taken back with little heads up.

The Dream told Channel 2 Action News that it discovered an error in its ticket manifest, which led to the duplication of some seats sold for the game.

Fans impacted were notified on Thursday and given a refund.

“We take full responsibility for this situation and apologize for the mistake. We’re making necessary improvements to prevent this from happening in the future,” the Dream said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The team also said it is working with the Gateway Center Arena staff to accommodate fans affected with standing-room-only tickets and a meal for Friday’s game.

The Aces are the reigning back-to-back WNBA champions and have one of the most star-studded teams in the WNBA.

Additionally, the organization will offer fans complimentary tickets to an Indiana Fever-Atlanta Dream game at State Farm Arena this summer.

These matchups on June 21 and Aug. 26 will feature Caitlin Clark, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after having a historic college career at the University of Iowa.

The games against the Fever will be played at State Farm Arena due to high ticket demand.

Fans looking for additional information are asked to contact memberservices@atlantadream.com

