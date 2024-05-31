The Masters: Ticket applications open for 2025 tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. — This weekend is your first chance to apply for a coveted spectator spot at Augusta National for next year’s Masters.

The tournament is scheduled for April 10-13 with practice rounds April 7-9. In order to attend, the Masters uses a lottery system for its passes. The application process was supposed to begin on Saturday but appears to have opened on Friday. The process will last through June 20.

How does it all work? The application is online only and you must have an account registered at tickets.masters.com.

Once you sign-in, you can apply for up to four passes to any or all of the practice rounds Monday through Wednesday and daily tournament rounds Thursday through Sunday. If you win, the practice rounds cost $100 a ticket each and the main rounds cost $140 a ticket each.

There are some rules to be aware of when you apply. You can only apply once from your permanent address. You cannot apply from a second home, business or temporary address. More than one person from the same household cannot apply either.

There is also a requirement for applicants to be at least 21 years old.

Winners will be notified in July before the payment portal opens July 20. They will have an August deadline to pay for the tickets, which will be mailed out in March. Augusta National does not allow resale of any tickets.

More information can be found here.

