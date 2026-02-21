Some Atlanta business owners say tariffs hurt sales, but others say they got a boost

ATLANTA — After the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs and he imposed a 10% global tariff, Georgia businesses are trying to figure out what’s next.

Some say the tariffs crippled their business, while others say they saw significant growth.

“This year has been the most challenging year I’ve ever had,” Patrice Hull, owner of Stuff We Wanna Say, said.

Hull said for business owners already paying the costs of goods and shipping, adding on tariffs made it difficult to make money.

“It was so unfair in the beginning. I was in a good place. And then the next thing you know, the tariffs came and just wiped everything out,” Hull explained.

But others who source American-made products like steel, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna they benefited from the tariffs and may continue to do so.

Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court only affects tariffs enacted under the president’s use of “emergency powers,” not those on steel and aluminum imposed under Section 232 for national security.

“We were pleased to see that the Supreme Court ruling this morning really had more to do with the reciprocal tariffs and not the Section 232 tariffs,” Mark Woodward said.

Woodward owns Highland Forge, a Georgia-based company that saw business boom making steel curtain rods.

“We had a great year in 2025. Sales grew more than 30%,” he said. “The tariff certainly closed the gap for us. And so knowing that’s going to be in place gives us a lot of confidence.”

Both Hull and Woodward say they are optimistic about how the decision will positively impact their business.

©2026 Cox Media Group