0 Small earthquake reported in North Georgia

ATLANTA - A small earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in North Georgia.

The magnitude 2.6 quake was reported near the town of Varnell, which is about 10 miles north of Dalton and not far from the Tennessee line. It hit around 2:40 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake is at least the second reported in northern Georgia this year. A 2.7 magnitude quake was reported in January near Fort Oglethorpe in Catoosa County.

Severe Weather Team 2's Brian Monahan said at the time that quakes under a magnitude of 3.0 may not be felt by residents.

.@USGS latest update now places Whitfield County earthquake this morning near Varnell up to 2.6 -- that's much closer to the strength you can generally feel. Did you? @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 29, 2018

“I had one person tweet me that they felt it, but that was about it,” Monahan said of the January quake. “Anything less than 3.0 is a pretty weak earthquake, and not everyone will feel it.”

Each level of earthquake increases by a factor of 10, Monahan said, so a 4.0 magnitude earthquake is actually 10 times stronger than a 3.0, and 5.0 is 100 times stronger than a 3.0.

Georgia also saw at least four earthquakes in 2017.

The North Georgia area of Trion felt a quake in November; a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck an area about 100 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta in April 2017; and a 2.5 magnitude quake hit in Augusta later in the month. An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Augusta last June.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.