SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference returns to Atlanta with culinary competitions

ATLANTA — The SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference returns to Atlanta June 1-5, bringing together more than 6,800 students from across the country to compete in 115 hands-on workforce development events.

The conference has long been a major industry gathering, but new one-day guest passes now open the event to the public, who can come and watch the competitions.

What to expect

The culinary competitions are likely to draw the most visitors. Each student competitor arrives as a state champion, then faces live, timed challenges judged by industry professionals, covering everything from technical knife work and sanitation to plating and teamwork. Baking and restaurant service are also part of the competition lineup.

Beyond the kitchen, the conference includes SkillsUSA TECHSPO, one of the country’s largest technical education expos, with more than 200 industry and education partners on the floor. Professional development workshops, networking events, and community service projects round out the week.

The opening session on June 2, at State Farm Arena, features Josef Newgarden, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion and the winningest active American driver in the IndyCar Series.

Guest pass details, pricing, and registration are at NLSC.skillsusa.org.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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