Single-gender learning is showing promising results across metro

ATLANTA - A single-gender learning experiment is being tested at a number of schools across metro Atlanta.
The Genesis Innovation Academy in southeast Atlanta, a charter school, is in its first year.
Dr. Gavin Samms, who heads the school, told Channel 2's Audrey Washington that without boys in the classroom, girls feel more confident asking questions. He also told Washington that the boys tend to behave better without girls around.
The school has just under 400 students from Kindergarten through 6th grade. Boys are in one building the girls are in another.
Despite no drastic change in grades, why the school says they are seeing great improvements in learning, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
