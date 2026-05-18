Shooting shatters rideshare vehicle’s windows

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that left a rideshare driver with shot-out car windows. No one was hurt.

Officers responded at around 3:16 a.m. at 699 Ponce De Leon Ave.

The driver of the vehicle, who works for a rideshare service, arrived at the spot to pick up three passengers. They said a man with dreadlocks shot at the vehicle, breaking the back windows.

The driver and passengers said they didn’t know the shooter or why he was shooting at the vehicle. They fled to a safer area to call police.

Officers found a rifle and shell casings at the scene and dusted the gun for fingerprints.

Police said investigators are continuing to look into the shooting.

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