Sewer work to close lane of Atlanta road for 2 months

ATLANTA — A lane of an Atlanta road will be closed two months as crews work to repair a sewer pipe.

The lane will be closed at 2399 Bolton Road NW between Barnett Drive NW from Tuesday, March 24 through May 24, weather permitting, to fix a damaged 18-inch pipe.

The city said the work will be done Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists. People who live in the area will still be able to access their homes. Businesses, schools and churches in the area will be able to continue to remain open.

Those who park on the street will have to move their vehicles. But officials said the area will be open for mail, food deliveries and other normal activities.

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