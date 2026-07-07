Sewer repairs cause lane closure on busy Atlanta road, work will continue through September

ATLANTA — Starting Tuesday and continuing through mid-September, lanes on Joseph E. Boone Blvd in Atlanta will be closed for sewer repairs.

Atlanta officials said the section of Joseph E. Boone Blvd between Burbank Drive NW and Troy Street NW will remain closed to traffic for about three months, weather permitting.

The closure will remain through Sept. 13.

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According to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, the multi-month project will have crews working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday with lanes closed for annual repairs and the replacement of a catch basin.

City officials said the closure will include traffic control measures to help drivers get around the work zone.

Residents living in the work zone or near it will still have access to their homes and businesses, schools and places of worship will also be accessible.

While buildings will be accessible, street parking in the construction zone will not be.

The community will still be able to receive mail, packages, emergency services and trash pick-up, Watershed staff said.

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