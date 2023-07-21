Severe storms leave destructive path, widespread outages across North Georgia

ATLANTA — Severe storms moving through North Georgia are leaving a destructive path.

The storms caused the outside wall of a gym in Calhoun to collapse Thursday afternoon. The Calhoun Police Department said no one was injured but were asking people to avoid the area.

Trees have been uprooted across the area and the storms have also dumped hail in parts.

A spokesperson with Hall County Government says Hall County experienced widespread impacts from downed trees, approximately fifty, and power lines along with associated power outages, approximately 16,000.

Jackson EMC said it is experiencing widespread outages affecting members across the service area. As of 10:15 p.m., Jackson EMC is experiencing more than 27,000 outages across our service area as a result of heavy rain and high winds during this afternoon’s storms. They have downed limbs, trees, downed power lines, and broken poles. Linemen will continue working until all outages are restored.

According to Jackson EMC, there are outages in:

Hall County: 9,307

Jackson County: 7,349

Gwinnett County: 4,335

Barrow County: 4,076

Clarke County: 1,309

Lumpkin County: 172

Madison County: 910

Banks County: 32

Sawnee EMC said SEMC has over 28,000 members without power. The majority of members impacted are in Forsyth, Dawson and Cherokee counties

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Downed and shattered tree in Clermont (Mary Ann Virts Anderson)

