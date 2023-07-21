Severe storms leave destructive path, widespread outages across North Georgia

ATLANTA — Severe storms moving through North Georgia are leaving a destructive path.
The storms caused the outside wall of a gym in Calhoun to collapse Thursday afternoon. The Calhoun Police Department said no one was injured but were asking people to avoid the area.
Trees have been uprooted across the area and the storms have also dumped hail in parts.
A spokesperson with Hall County Government says Hall County experienced widespread impacts from downed trees, approximately fifty, and power lines along with associated power outages, approximately 16,000.
Jackson EMC said it is experiencing widespread outages affecting members across the service area. As of 10:15 p.m., Jackson EMC is experiencing more than 27,000 outages across our service area as a result of heavy rain and high winds during this afternoon’s storms. They have downed limbs, trees, downed power lines, and broken poles. Linemen will continue working until all outages are restored.
According to Jackson EMC, there are outages in:
- Hall County: 9,307
- Jackson County: 7,349
- Gwinnett County: 4,335
- Barrow County: 4,076
- Clarke County: 1,309
- Lumpkin County: 172
- Madison County: 910
- Banks County: 32
Sawnee EMC said SEMC has over 28,000 members without power. The majority of members impacted are in Forsyth, Dawson and Cherokee counties
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.
RELATED STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings issued for metro Atlanta counties
- PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms cause damage across north Georgia
©2023 Cox Media Group