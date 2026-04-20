Several vehicles damaged in early morning burglaries in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD are investigating after about several vehicles were burglarized early Sunday morning.

The vehicles were damaged at 190 Kirkwood Road SE.

Officers said saw a suspicious white SUV leaving the area quickly when they arrived on scene at around 4:10 a.m.

Initial investigation shows that about 20 vehicles were burglarized.

Witnesses say one of the suspects was wearing a ski mask.

APD says they’re reviewing surveillance video and continuing their investigation.

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