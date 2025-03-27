Senate committee could soon open investigation into Stacey Abrams’ ties to New Georgia Project

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could approve an investigation into former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

They would be looking into ties to a voting rights group the State Ethics Commission fined

Republicans say it’s about tracking dark money, while Democrats say it’s just politics.

The Senate Special Investigative Committee continues to look into allegations of misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Now, the Senate is ready to expand that committee’s investigative powers so it can also look into Abrams and her ties with the New Georgia Project.

Athens republican State Sen. Bill Cowsert said he’s just trying to follow the alleged dark money.

“Not saying that she did anything inappropriate at all. Just, she was connected with those organizations and that’s where the money was being funneled, dark money essentially,” Cowsert told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

In January, the New Georgia Project admitted to 16 violations of Georgia’s campaign finance laws and the state ethics commission hit it with a record $300,000 fine.

Abrams founded that group but left it 12 years ago.

“This is what happens in Congress. Congress wastes a lot of time on investigations that don’t wind up with anything productive,” state Sen. Jason Esteves said.

That led Democrats like Esteves to accuse that committee of conducting a politically motivated witch hunt.

“It’s election year politics. These are folks who are preparing to run for statewide office next year and they see this as a way to make headlines,” Esteves told Elliot.

Cowsert insists this isn’t about Abrams, it’s about campaign money.

“Allegedly, the New Georgia Project was opening campaign field offices, doing social media advocating, had literature advocating for Stacey Abrams and other candidates, and that is not permissible,” Cowsert said.

