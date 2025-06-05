Section of NW Atlanta road closed today for tree removal

ATLANTA — Crews will temporarily close Peachtree Battle Avenue NW today so workers can remove a tree between Havenridge Drive NW and Dellwood Drive NW.

The closure happens between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To get around the area, the following detours will be in effect:

If you’re traveling eastbound on Peachtree Battle Ave NW, turn right onto Havenridge Dr NW, turn left onto Whitmore Dr NW, turn left onto Dellwood Dr NW to Peachtree Battle Ave NW.

If you’re traveling westbound on Peachtree Battle Ave NW, turn right onto Dellwood Dr NW, turn left onto Manor Ridge Dr NW, then turn left onto Montview Dr NW to Peachtree Battle Ave NW.

Southside sidewalks in the area of the closure will remain open to pedestrians.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group