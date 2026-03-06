SCAD students receive credit on new ‘Scream’ movie

ATLANTA — Savannah College of Art and Design students received credits on “Scream 7,” which filmed in part at SCAD Film Studios.

According to Karl Rouse, the associate dean of the School of Film and Acting, 13 SCAD students received credits on “Scream 7,” which hit theaters on Feb. 27. The movie, directed by Kevin Williamson, filmed a scene that takes place during a talk show at SCAD Film Studios on Peachtree Street.

According to Rouse, a location scout for the film reached out because they were interested in the retro look of the film studios building, which used to house a television studio and was the broadcast home of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Rouse said while they were eager to have a Hollywood production film at SCAD, they didn’t want to displace students in the process. The school said yes, but with the stipulation that students would be somehow involved in the process.

“We are an amazing educational institution, but we are a fully functioning working studio. So people can reach out to hire our facilities,” Rouse said. “When they do that, the main thing that we’re looking for is, what’s the impact to students?

