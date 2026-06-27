SCAD launches only full-scholarship taekwondo program in nation

ATLANTA — The Savannah College of Art and Design announced taekwondo as its newest varsity sport.

SCAD is the only university in the nation to have a full-scholarship college-level program in the martial art.

SCAD athletes are scheduled to begin competition this summer.

Head coach Lucas Rodrigues is leading the program. He comes from an elite Taekwondo academy in Florida and leads both the Junior and Senior Team USA squads.

“SCAD is incredibly innovative academically, and it is exciting to see that taking place in the athletics space,” said SCAD Atlanta athletic director Glen Hill. “SCAD Taekwondo will be an Olympic pathway program. As the first full-scholarship collegiate Taekwondo program in the country, we are breaking new ground.”

SCAD is starting its program by signing three athletes, all of whom are currently competing at the Pan American Championships.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group