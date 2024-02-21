Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million judgement awarded to Fulton County election workers

ATLANTA — Former New York City mayor and attorney for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has filed an appeal after a jury said he owned two Fulton County election workers $148 million after accusing them of mass voter fraud following the 2020 election here in Georgia.

The Associated Press said there was an audible gasp in the courtroom in December when the jury foreperson read aloud the punitive damages for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

The mother and daughter volunteered to count votes at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the 2020 presidential election.

In July, Giuliani admitted to making false statements about Freeman and Moss. A federal judge later ruled that the attorney and former New York City mayor defamed the pair and ordered him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers’ fees.

Following the 2020 election, Giuliani testified in front of Georgia lawmakers trying to convince them that video from the arena showed Freeman and Moss committing massive voter fraud.

“Tape earlier in the day of Ruby Freeman, Shaye Freeman Moss and one other gentleman quite obviously, surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine,” Giuliani said at the time.

RELATED STORIES:

Multiple state and federal investigations proved they weren’t.

Moss later testified before the Jan. 6th Committee and explained what was really in that video.

“What was your mom actually handing you in that video?” Rep. Adam Schiff asked Moss.

“A ginger mint,” Moss said.

Freeman spoke to reporters following the December verdict.

“Money will never solve all my problems,” she said. “I can never move back into the house that I call home. I will always have to be careful about where I go and who I choose to share my name with. I miss my home. I miss my neighbors and I miss my name.”

Following the December verdict, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy.

Giuliani also filed a motion asking for a new judgment or even a new trial in the case. So far, no hearing has been scheduled to take up that motion.

RELATED NEWS:

Rudy Giuliani lists $148M judgement as part of reason he has filed for bankruptcy





©2024 Cox Media Group