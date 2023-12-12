Fulton election worker says she still lives in fear after false accusation by Rudy Giuliani

ATLANTA — One of two former Fulton County elections workers told a jury Tuesday she still lives in fear three years after Rudy Giuliani falsely accused them of voter fraud.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss are seeking tens of millions of dollars from Giuliani in their defamation suit.

Freeman and Moss were election workers counting ballots in a corner room at State Farm Arena during the 2020 election.

A judge already ruled that Giuliani defamed them when he accused them of massive voter fraud.

Moss told a jury on Tuesday what their lives have been like since then.

Following the 2020 election, Giuliani testified before Georgia lawmakers saying the mother and daughter committed massive voter fraud.

“Ruby Freeman, Shaye Freeman Moss, and one other gentleman were quite obviously, surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine,” Giuliani said.

Now a federal jury will decide how much in damages Giuliani must pay.

Moss took the stand to talk about what their lives have been like since those false accusations.

“Most days I pray that God does not wake me up and I just disappear,” Moss said.

Moss told jurors that she was a bubbly, outgoing person before the conspiracy theories began, but since then she’s been stuck in a lonely cycle of crying and nightmares.

“I’m most scared of my son finding me and or my mom hanging in front of our house on a tree having to get news at school that his mom was killed,” the 39-year-old said. At one point in January 2021, she said, someone came to her grandmother’s door threatening to make a “citizen arrest.”

“I was afraid for my life. I literally felt like someone going to come and attempt to hang me and there’s nothing that anyone will be able to do about it,” Moss said.

Atlanta attorney and former magistrate judge Quinton Washington said the jury isn’t deciding if Giuliani defamed them, the judge already did that.

All the jury is deciding is how much in damages will he have to pay.

“There’s a decision that’s going to be made about not whether they were harmed, but how much they were harmed,” Washington said.

The judge actually warned Giuliani’s lawyer after the former New York mayor talked to a reporter after court Monday, again repeating the lies that Freeman and Moss were somehow involved with voter fraud.

“Of course, I don’t regret it. I told the truth,” Giuliani said. “They were engaged in changing votes.” “There’s no proof of that,” one reporter told Giuliani.

“Oh, you’re damned right there is. Stay tuned,” Giuliani said.

The judge in this case said those statements amount to him making defamatory statements against them yet again and warned that if Giuliani testifies to that, he could face more sanctions.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

