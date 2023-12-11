Jury deciding if Rudy Giuliani should pay workers $43 million in damages over 2020 election lies

ATLANTA — A federal jury will soon decide how much Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, must pay two former Fulton County elections workers.

A judge already found that he defamed Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss following the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Now a jury will decide if they’ll award the two up to $43 million for what Giuliani said about their work three years ago at the counting location at State Farm Arena.

Giuliani said nothing as he made his way from his SUV into Washington, DC federal court Monday morning.

Following the 2020 election, Giuliani testified in front of Georgia lawmakers trying to convince them that this video from the arena showed Freeman and Moss committing massive voter fraud.

“Tape earlier in the day of Ruby Freeman, Shaye Freeman Moss and one other gentleman quite obviously, surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine,” Giuliani said at the time.

Multiple state and federal investigations proved they weren’t.

Moss later testified before the Jan. 6th Committee and explained what was really in that video.

“What was your mom actually handing you in that video?” Rep. Adam Schiff asked Moss.

“A ginger mint,” Moss said.

A federal judge already decided that Giuliani did defame Freeman and Moss in a default judgment in August.

Now a federal jury is deciding if it will award the two up to $43 million for those lies.

“When you are found guilty of defamation it means you have been saying things that you knew were not true,” Atlanta attorney and former magistrate Judge Quinton Washington said.

He told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the jury now is not deciding if Giuliani defamed them, only how much in damages the two women are owed.

“They can point to the negative impact they’ve had or negative impacts they suffered because of what’s been said about them,” Washington said.

A big judgment could have an impact on Giuliani’s defense against the racketeering charges he’s facing here in Fulton County and his financial ability to fight them.

