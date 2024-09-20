Rich Homie Quan: ‘Wild ‘n Out’ fans, Nick Cannon raise $25,000 for rapper’s family at Atlanta show

ATLANTA — More than two weeks after Atlanta rap icon Rich Homie Quan died in his home, the community is still rallying behind his family.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Dequantes Lamar, died on Sept. 5.

Actor, comedian and rapper Nick Cannon is one of the latest to show his support for his friend.

Cannon and the cast of his popular MTV and VH1 show “Wild ‘n Out” are in the middle of a live U.S. tour that stopped in Atlanta on Thursday night.

During the show at State Farm Arena, cast members paused their sketch comedy and rap battles to honor Rich Homie Quan.

After performing several of Rich Homie Quan’s songs, Cannon brought several of the beloved rapper’s family members on stage and presented them with $25,000.

He said that “Wild ‘n Out” fans had donated $10,000 to Rich Homie Quan’s family and that he would be matching that donation.

“That’s how much I love that dude,” Cannon said to a cheering crowd.

To cap it off, Cannon said partners at State Farm Arena were adding another $5,000 to the total donation.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to the late rapper’s father, Corey Lamar, after his son’s death.

“I used to tell him there’s a difference between songs and making hits and he made hits and I know that his music will live on forever,” Corey Lamar said.

Rich Homie Quan: Family, friends and fans say goodbye to Atlanta rap icon

