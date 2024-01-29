Residents furious after major flooding continues at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — People who live in an Atlanta apartment complex say they’re furious about the way their property managers are handling a serious flooding situation.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in northwest Atlanta at the Eleven 85 apartment complex on Collier Road working to get answers.

Neighbors heard heavy-duty blowers going on all weekend.

Fernandes spoke to five neighbors but they’re all afraid to speak up because they don’t want to get evicted.

“They came out Thursday night and put buckets on top of the water and did not clean up the water at all,” one resident said.

One neighbor agreed to talk without showing her face.

She said trash pick-up has been a problem for four months and the elevators have been out of service for even longer.

She told Fernandes every time she complained to apartment management.

“It’s always yup, we’re working on it, yup we’re working on it. Nothing really beneficial,” she said.

Mold is a huge concern for every neighbor Fernades spoke to. However, they all seem more concerned about their safety and security.

The gate was open all day Monday while Channel 2 Action News was there and neighbors say it’s constant.

“I don’t feel safe. We’ve had a handful of break-ins. We’ve had people just (kind of) wandering around late at night because they have access,” she said.

