  • Rep. John Lewis hospitalized after falling ill on plane

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized at a metro area hospital. 

    Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Lewis was hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight heading back to Atlanta on Saturday.

    We'll have the latest on Lewis' condition, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM starting at 6 a.m.

    In a statement from Lewis' office, they said:

    "Rep. John Lewis is in the hospital tonight for routine observation. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released tomorrow."

    [READ: Rep. John Lewis marks 53 years since release from prison]

    Lewis was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening and did not show. 

    Sources told Channel 2 Action News he is recovering. Lewis is 78.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories