Rep. John Lewis hospitalized after falling ill on plane

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized at a metro area hospital.
Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Lewis was hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight heading back to Atlanta on Saturday.
In a statement from Lewis' office, they said:
"Rep. John Lewis is in the hospital tonight for routine observation. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released tomorrow."
Lewis was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening and did not show.
Sources told Channel 2 Action News he is recovering. Lewis is 78.
