READY, SET, GO!: 10,000 runners to take over downtown Atlanta for 2024 Publix Marathon

ATLANTA — Runners are preparing to take to the streets in downtown Atlanta for the 2024 Publix Marathon.

Atlanta Track Club officials said they expect around 10,000 runners to participate in their event.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and the first runner is expected to cross the finish line around 9:45 a.m. The course will close just after 2 p.m.

“Four years ago on this weekend, Atlanta Track Club hosted the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon, which brought a new level of excitement to the city,” ATC CEO Rich Kenah said. “It’s an Olympic year again, and we expect Atlantans to be out in force once again to show why we’re known as Running City USA.”

Runners can run either a 5K, 3K or dash around downtown Atlanta.

While the courses are expected to be the same as in 2023, Kenah said ATC has made some slight adjustments. The track has now moved from the start/finish to the Home Depot Backyard and will have runners pass the recently unveiled Martin Luther King, Jr. statue on MLK Drive SW.

Kenah added that runners will also have fewer turns in the later miles of the race and will run through a new section of the north end of Grant Park.

The following is the full course map for all three races:

Publix marathon course 2024 (Atlanta Track Club)

