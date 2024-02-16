Rain overnight ahead of drop in temperature to start the weekend

ATLANTA — Get ready for some cooler temps this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 says a cold front will move through late Friday night and into early Saturday morning, bringing some scattered showers through the region as it moves through.
“As we head through daybreak on Saturday, the rain is over,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
The biggest change that you will see heading into the weekend will be a decent drop in the temperature after the cold front moves through.
What to know for your weekend:
- Most of the region will not make it out of the 40s on Saturday
- Mostly cloudy throughout the day Saturday
- Sun returns on Sunday with highs in the 50s
- Warmer temps return later in the week
